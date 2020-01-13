Police investigate assaults
Police responded to an assault that had occurred in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 12:24 p.m. Friday. It was reported that a 27-year-old male had choked a 26-year-old female during an argument. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to a felony assault in the 2300 block of West Shiloh Street at 2:47 a.m. Sunday. It was reported that a 51 year old male had choked his 33-year-old common-law wife during an argument. The investigation continues.
Police investigate fraud
Officers met with a fraud victim at the police department at 2:27 p.m. Friday where it was reported that someone had used the victim’s debit card to make several purchases.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate residential burglary
A burglary of a residence was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of 5th Street SW. The victim stated that the incident occurred while they were at work. The investigation continues.
Man arrested on two felonies
Jamorion Leuntray Wilson, 27, of Paris, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Friday at his residence on two felony warrants. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $350,000.
Police arrest couple for burglary, hindering apprehension
Police arrested 38-year-old Joshua Aaron Whitworth at his residence on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault. Officers said they initially spoke with Joshua’s wife, Melody Sue Whitworth, who said Joshua was not at the residence and refused to allow officers to search for him.
Joshua was located in the back yard and arrested. Melody was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of a felon. Both will be transferred to Lamar County Jail, police said.
Police arrest multiple people in suspected narcotics violation
While responding to a narcotics violation, officers located suspected methamphetamine and marijuana in the 400 block of 35th Street NE at 1:53 p.m. Sunday. Arrested were Demetria Lashonda Cooper, 45, of Paris; Brantavis Deshun Nickerson, 20, of Fort Worth; Sammy George Bray, Jr., 39, of Hugo, Oklahoma; Heather Brooke Sims, 28, of Paris; Kevin Cortez Cooper, 28, of Paris; Jarrin Ejijah Morin, 23, of Paris; and Mark Lakeith McAllister, 33, of Paris.
All were charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. All will be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 200 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the weekend.
