Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted an Texas Supreme Court order that will suspend residential eviction proceedings through April 19 unless there is a threat of physical harm or criminal activity.
Statement on Texas Supreme Court emergency order suspending residential eviction proceedings through April 19, 2020, unless there is a threat of physical harm or criminal activity: pic.twitter.com/2QpzeNWyn5— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 20, 2020
The order comes just two days after President Donald Trump said the Housing and Urban Development Department will suspend foreclosures and evictions through April as a growing number of Americans face losing jobs and missing rent and mortgage payments as a result of the economic shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As of noon today, there were at least 212 coronavirus cases in Texas. There were 5 reported deaths. At least 5,277 people have been tested, The Texas Tribune reported.
