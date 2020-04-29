For the third consecutive year, both Aikin Elementary and Justiss Elementary have received the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase SchoolsTM award from the Flippen Group.
Four years ago, school administrators began an initiative to transform campuses into an emotionally safe and relationally connected place for students, staff and parents to come together with a love for learning.
After researching programs used by some of the nation’s most successful schools, Paris ISD leaders chose to bring Capturing Kids’ Hearts to campuses. Teachers and staff learned processes to increase students’ connectedness with both peers and adults on campus. They learned how to create a classroom environment where students are excited to enter and learn every day.
Since 1990, campuses across the country have experienced amazing outcomes with Capturing Kids’ Hearts tools and processes by creating socio-emotional safety conducive to learning. The Flippen Group provides educators the skills they need to change the trajectory of students’ lives. Openness replaces defensiveness. Judging and feelings of being judged are replaced with acceptance and real connectedness to the school. “Discipline problems nearly non-existent,” and “Academic achievement constantly improving,” are common feedback following Capturing Kids’ Hearts implementation.
Through the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools awards, the Flippen Group recognizes and celebrates campuses that go the extra mile each day, building an environment where students and staff feel safe and connected. The Flippen Group believes unsung heroes who produce exemplary outcomes in schools and pave the way for other schools to follow, need and deserve recognition for a job well done.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts campuses across the country were considered for these awards based on the following criteria: 1) nomination based on observation, 2) level of implementation of Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes by all staff as measured by online surveys, and 3) data demonstrating that Capturing Kids’ Hearts has made a significant improvement in attendance, discipline, climate/culture, or academics.
For information about the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools awards, go to www.flippengroup.com.
