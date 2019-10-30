Paris police arrested 72-year-old Martin Ray Vaught, of Paris, in the 800 block of 12th Street Northeast at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday. Police found Vaught had an outstanding warrant out of Red River County Sheriff’s Office charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Vaught was later taken to the Lamar County jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Woman arrested on card felony charges
Cassandra Leigh Walker, 26, of Paris, was arrested in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday after officers were dispatched to a theft and found she had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with credit or debit card abuse. The charge stemmed from a report in August where Walker had used the card in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue.
She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning on $7,500 bond, according to online records.
Paris police investigating fraud calls
Paris police responded to a fraud call in the 2100 block of Church Street on Tuesday morning. It was reported that an employee had used a company credit card to make personal purchases. The incident is under investigation.
Paris police responded to another fraud call in the 300 block of Lamar Ave at 1:54 p.m. It was reported that someone had used the victim’s account to make online payments, and the fraud took more than $3,000 out of the victim’s account. The investigation continues.
Another fraud was reported to Paris Police Department at 3:02 p.m. The complainant said someone contacted their business in June to participate in a school athletic program fundraiser, and the unknown company drafted the amount out of the business account. Since that time, there have been at least three other withdrawls from the account totaling $897 without the complainant’s consent, they told police. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested five people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.