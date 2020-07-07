Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting 10 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total Lamar County count to 347 since reporting began in March.
As of today, 222 positive cases have recovered, 13 people have died and there are 112 active cases, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
The age and gender of the 10 positive cases reported today will be included in a Wednesday report, Prestridge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.