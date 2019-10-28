OCT. 26 to OCT. 28
Paris Police Department
Joquan Deontrae Wallace, 25: Motion to adjudicate guilt/terroristic threat causing fear of injury.
Pia Meiyvonne Dudley, 34: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Lavon Lewis, 41: Criminal trespass.
Jeffrey Michael Dale O’Neal, 38: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than 1 gram, motion to adjudicate guilt/manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 3/4 between 28-200 grams.
Jeremy Don Smith, 40: Speeding (exceeding prima facie limit) - 71 mph.
Kenneth Crittenden III, 19: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Sonya Lynn Wlodarczak, 29: Criminal trespass.
Justin Blake Whitworth, 19: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than 1 gram.
Department of Public Safety
Joshua Wayne Cooper, 43: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense.
Cindy Lynn McCloud, 49: Driving while intoxicated.
Danielle Lea Lightenstern, 38: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
