Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Increasing winds with thunderstorms likely - a few could become severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.