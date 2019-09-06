Direct Baptist Church to hold Women’s Retreat
The Women of Faith Ministry of Direct Baptist Church will hold its second annual women’s retreat and conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the church, 19408 FR 79, Sumner.
Deadline for registration for this event is Sept. 13. The registration fee is $25 and includes lunch.
The conference is a day of fun, food and fellowship designed to strengthen participants’ relationship with the Lord, and will include praise and worship lead by vocalist Shayla Armstrong, an “American Idol” contestant from Sumner.
Speakers for the conference are Teena Goble, author and founder of PrayerCare Ministries, and Gency Fortenberry, Paris native/resident and active member of His Place Fellowship of Paris.
Call 903-785-5005 for information on registrations for the conference, or mail Direct Baptist church, 19408 FR 70, Sumner, TX 75486.
Truevine CC to note 138th anniversary
Truevine Christian Church, 1200 Van Zant St., in Paris will celebrate it 138th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Special guests are Rising Star Christian Church and the Rev. C.L. Faulkner of Greenville.
The Rev. Jerald Nelson is pastor of Truevine Chistian Church.
Lifeline Worship center to host The Freemans
The Freemans will appear in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Lifeline Worship Center, 6780 Lamar Road in Reno. The concert is free and everyone is welcome. Call 903-249-0592 for information.
New Birth BC to note 24th anniversary
New Birth Baptist Church will celebrate its 24th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2505 Campbell St.
Dr. Ray Coleman. pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church of Houston, is special guest.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dr. Gerald Weatherall, pastor of New Mt. Horeb Baptist Church of Dallas, E.L. Robinson of Sunlight Baptist Church and J.E. Lee, of Freedom For All Community Church will speak. The public is invited.
Samuel F. Evans is pastor of New Birth Baptist Church. Call 903-782-9465.
Kenyan minister to visit Highway Full Gospel
Pastor Onemus Muanzia from Kenya will minister at Highway Full Gospel Church on Sunday at the morning and evening services.
Don Graham is pastor at HFGC, 3130 S. Church St. Call 903-517-5837 for information.
Rocky Ford Baptist to host Men’s Day program
Rocky Ford Baptist Church of Roxton will host its annual Men’s Day Program at 3 p.m., Sunday.
Pastor Tommy Brown and Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Woodford, Oklahoma, is the special guest.
Pastor S.L. Rhone invites the public to attend. Call 903-346-3439 for information.
