Paris Police
OCT. 14 to OCT. 15

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Wayne Johnson, 36: Display expired licenses plates.

Cameron Lee Beshire, 23: County court commit/failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information.

Department of Public Safety

Ashley Nicole Sharp, 33: Driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.

