Good morning, Red River Valley!
There is a week full of sun and tolerably high temperatures, but there's also a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Today will otherwise be partly sunny with a high near 88. That cool off in temperatures from the weekend is thanks to a north wind up to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph today.
Expect to see the clouds roll in for the evening and overnight. There will be a gradual clearing as dawn gets nearer. North winds will continue, turning south after midnight, and the low is expected to drop to 74.
The warm air that southern breeze will bring in will crank Tuesday's high back up to 94 degrees. Did we say breeze? Wind will be more like it as sustained wind speeds will be up to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Tuesday night will be clear as winds shift to come from the west. Cooler air is expected, dropping the overnight low to 62.
Enjoy your Monday!
