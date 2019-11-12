North Lamar students in second through fifth grades and their families enjoyed the second Code Jam hosted by Bailey Intermediate School last week. The families enjoyed participating in Osmo Code Jam and Code Awbie, Sphero Challenges, Dash Puzzles, Origami, BeeBot Challenges and Kano Art Challenges.
Computer programming or “coding” is the art of telling a computer or machine what to do through a set of instructions written in code. It can be thought as another language made up of symbols and letters. Computer programming allows creativity and problem-solving.
“Many different career fields rely on computer programming to be able to innovate, improve and even make discoveries,” Aaron Parker GT instructor Britany Creamer said. “Through the Code Jam event, we hope to give families the opportunity to experience different coding avenues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.