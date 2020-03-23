The 6th annual Walk of Hope, an event hosted by CASA for KIDS along with The Children’s Advocacy Center and other local agencies that help crime victims, is canceled this year, said Jane Adams, Lamar County District Attorney victim assistance coordinator.
The event had been planned for April 22 in the Downtown Paris Plaza. It now joins a list of other events canceled as the nation attempts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The walk normally takes place in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and is meant to honor and empower victims of crime and to educate them of their rights as crime victims in the State of Texas. The agencies involved in the walk can assist them to use that newfound knowledge to prevent future victimization and to seek some semblance in the aftermath of crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.