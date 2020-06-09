More positions remain on the city’s boards and commissions than there are applicants to fill them, according to Paris City Clerk Janice Ellis.
“Service on our boards and commissions is an excellent way to learn more about city government, and to become involved in decisions that affect all residents,” Ellis said.
Paris City Council is scheduled to make appointments to the various boards at a June 22 meeting.
Three positions for three-year terms are open on the Airport Advisory Board, which meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. Jeff Sugg and William Tolleson have applied.
The Band Commission, which meets as needed, has two openings for two-year terms. Betsy Mills has applied.
Two applicants, Michael Ellis and Kenneth Kohls, have applied for the Building & Standards Commission, which has five vacancies for two-year terms. The commission meets at 3:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month.
Three applicants for four, two-year terms on the Historic Preservation Commission include Tanner Dobrovolsky, Glee Emmite and Linda Vandiver. The commission meets monthly at 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday.
The Paris Housing Authority needs four volunteers to apply for three-year terms. Current applicants are Jennifer Cullum, Steven Hellmann and Dewayne Dangerfield. The Authority meets monthly at 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday.
Four volunteers are needed to fill three-year terms on the Library Advisory Board, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month. Applicants so far are Jennifer Cullum and Steven Hellmann.
Tanner Dobrovolsky and Glee Emmite have applied for the Main Street Advisory Board, which needs three volunteers to fill three-year terms. The board meets at 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
Applicants to date for two, three-year terms on the Paris Economic Development Corp. board include Timothy Hernandez, Chad Farris, James O’Bryan, Mitzi Pitcock and Bill Strathern and Brady Fisher. Directors meet at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Planning & Zoning Commission applicants include Cody Adams, Austin Anthony, Michael Ellis, James O’Bryan and Brady Fisher. Terms are for three years, and the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month.
One vacancy on the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board has yet to draw an applicant. The board meets quarterly, and the length of term is two years.
