United Way of Lamar County’s grant cycle for 2021 funding will begin the first week of March. Non-profit, 501(c)3 agencies providing programs and services in Lamar County are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent to apply for funding.
The Letter of Intent forms will be made available during two informational meeting at the United Way office at 1 p.m March 3 and 4. Attendance at one of these meetings is mandatory. Letters of Intent are due by March 27.
Agencies that meet the United Way of Lamar County's grant eligibility requirements and sign the grant partnership agreement will be invited to apply for funding.
Agencies submitting a full application will be scheduled to make a presentation to UWLC’s Citizen Review Panel scheduled for June 3-5. The Citizen Review Panel reviews the requests for funding, hears presentations, seeks additional information, and makes recommendations to the United Way of Lamar County Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will review the recommendations of the Panel and make the final decision on funding.
In 2020, the United Way of Lamar County has allocated over $500,000 in funding to 24 partner agencies.
For information about United Way of Lamar County or the application process, contact Jenny Wilson at 903-784-664 or jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.