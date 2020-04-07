Depending on how you look at it, our print readers are either holding the last six-day-a-week version of The Paris News or the first three-day-a-week version. Today’s edition contains features found in both Tuesday and Wednesday editions.
It’s important for print readers to note there will be no Wednesday print edition as result of the newspaper’s need to quickly adjust to the reality of the Covid-19 economy. As we reported Sunday, company leaders made a hard, but necessary, decision to restructure our business model because of the pandemic’s impact to the local economy.
This disruption is putting nearly every business you know and love in jeopardy — and due in no part to poor management. Rather, most have closed their doors or dramatically reduced their services in hopes of making it to the other side of this chapter in history.
The Paris News’s journalism and staff are directly underwritten by the advertising we are able to generate, both in print and digital. And that, in the spirit of transparency, is what is driving our urgency to reposition our business model. We need to make it to the other side, so we will be there to serve our local businesses and community when the doors reopen.
What can you do during this critical window for our local businesses, including The Paris News? Support them with your patronage. Swing by your favorite restaurant and grab dinner to go. As for The Paris News, please continue to subscribe (and invite a friend to do so). Subscriber dollars are incredibly important to keep journalists and our other Red River Valley residents employed. Subscriptions are important to us and help offset the decline in the much larger percentage of revenue normally generated from local newspaper advertising.
There are lots of questions about what to expect with a three-day-a-week print schedule, and while we’re still figuring it out — a newspaper is like a battleship, which you don’t turn on a dime, except we had to — here’s a few questions we’ve fielded from readers and our answers:
Q. What am I getting for my subscription now besides less newspapers?
A. You are getting the same level of news as before, only now in a more convenient cycle to reflect the lives of our community. While we had been trending toward reporting the news “digital first,” it will now become status quo. You’ll also continue to receive our upscale print products, like our monthly magazine, Paris Life.
Q. What if I don’t own a computer?
A. The newspaper you get on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday will contain the most recent updates to all the local news reported online since the previous edition.
Q. Will The Paris News still be open five days a week?
A. Yes, we are keeping normal business hours. Due to Covid-19, the office is closed to the public until further notice, but staff is available by email, phone and appointments.
Q. What’s going to happen to comics, puzzles, etc.?
A. Print editions will contain the same kinds of comics and puzzles as they have, and each edition will carry those features for that day and the following day.
Thank you for understanding this unprecedented situation, and thank you for your support. Together, we can continue to provide quality, award-winning journalism that will keep the community strong.
Klark Byrd
