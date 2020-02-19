Mary Jo Yeager, 101, previously of Pecan Gap and recently of Spring Lake Assisted Living, Paris, Texas, died on Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service celebrating her life at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Fred Fangio officiating.
Mrs. Yeager was born on May 24, 1918, in the Giles community of Delta County, with her parents being the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wesley Lowery.
She attended the Giles Academy and eventually graduated from Pecan Gap High School. After attending East Texas State Teachers College and earning a teaching certificate, she married the late Garth Ballard Yeager Sr. on July 16, 1938, and thus became a full time wife and subsequent mother. From the time of her marriage until her death, she remained a member of First United Methodist Church of Pecan Gap.
She is preceded in death by not only her husband, but also their daughter, Carolyn Gayle Anglin and husband, Ronald Anglin. Also, she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Gina Yeager Stephens, age 21, as well as four Lowery siblings.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Lowery Dayle and Betty Jane Yeager and Garth Ballard “Skipper” Jr. and Debbie Yeager. Other survivors include grandchildren, Todd Yeager and wife, Dana, Terry Hooten, Kip Yeager and wife, Thao, Tonya Yeager and daughter, Jasey, Jessie Burns, Bryan Phillips and wife, Kelly; grandson-in-law, Dale Stephens; great-grandchildren include, Shelly Willson and husband, Jarret, Ty Stephens and wife, Andi, Jeffery Hooten, Ericka Yeager, Caleb Yeager and Cody Huie; great-great-grandchildren are Landry and Lindy Willson.
She lived a long and fruitful life, was known as Jo by her husband, Garth, of 62 years, Mother by her children, and “Baw Baw” by her grand- and great-grandchildren. According to Mary Jo, her longevity without doubt could be contributed to drinking Dr Peppers, playing 42, visiting with Spring Lake residents and staff and sharing life experiences with her special family friends Erline Scoggins and her late husband, Johnny Scoggins.
