Both the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Rivercrest Lady Rebels competed in the bi-district round of this year’s Texas high school volleyball postseason. The Lady Mustangs took on New Boston at Rivercrest High School, while the Lady Rebels faced North Hopkins at Chisum High School.
Unfortunately, both team’s seasons came to an end Tuesday night in straight sets to their respective opponents. Chisum lost to New Boston by a final score of 23-25, 21-25 and 18-25, while the Lady Rebels were defeated by North Hopkins by a final score of 11-25, 16-25 and 25-27.
Chloe Prestridge led Chisum in defeat with 9 kills, 4 blocks and 2 aces, while Kelsea Ball finished with 2 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs and 3 aces. Zoe England also chipped in with 5 kills, 18 digs and 2 aces, while Chloe Miller contributed with 6 kills, 1 block and 3 aces. Landrey Howard anchored the defense with 14 digs.
Maxie Alford led Rivercrest in the loss with 7 kills, 1 dig, 2 assists and 1 block, while Madi Lichtenwalter added 1 kill, 13 digs, 2 assists and 1 ace. McKenzie Walton also chipped in with 3 kills and 6 digs, while both Lindsey Anschutz and Korie Mankins each recorded 5 kills apiece.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Chisum: 23 21 18 N/A N/A 0
New Boston: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 9; C. Miller, 6; Z. England, 5; K. Ball, 2; E. Williams, 2; K. Williams, 1
Chisum dig leaders: Z. England, 18; L. Howard, 14; K. Ball, 10; K. Williams, 7
Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 15; B. Dawes, 8
Chisum blocks: C. Prestridge, 4; E. Williams, 2; C. Miller, 1
Chisum service aces: K. Ball, 3; C. Miller, 3; Z. England, 2; C. Prestridge, 2
Lady Rebels fall in 3 set in bi-district to North Hopkins
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Rivercrest: 11 16 25 N/A N/A 0
North Hopkins: 25 25 27 N/A N/A 3
Rivercrest kill leaders: M. Alford, 7; L. Anschutz, 5; K. Mankins, 5; M. Walton, 3; K. Franks, 2; M. Lichtenwalter, 1; A. Martin, 1; L. Rushing, 1
Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 13; R. Huddleston, 6; M. Walton, 6; L. Anschutz, 5; K. Mankins, 5; L. Rushing, 5; A. Johnson, 4; M. Alford, 1; L. Huddleston, 1; A. Martin, 1
Rivercrest assist leaders: L. Rushing, 1; M. Alford, 2; M. Lichtenwalter, 2; L. Huddleston, 1
Rivercrest blocks: M. Alford, 1; L. Huddleston, 1
Rivercrest service aces: R. Huddleston, 1; M. Lichtenwalter, 1; A. Martin, 1
