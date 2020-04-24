Neill Douglas Cameron died on April 11, 2020.
Neill was born and raised in Paris, Texas, the son of Paul and Aletha Cameron.
He graduated from Paris High School, where he was an outfielder for the 1955 2A state champion Wildcat baseball team.
After military service, Neill earned his Bachelor’s and Masters of Arts degree in English from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M - Commerce).
Neill began teaching English in 1970 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, a career that spanned more than three decades. He wrote the “Eye of the Cameron” column for the Natchitoches Times for many years.
In addition to his vast knowledge of literature, history and film, Neill was a skilled carpenter and craftsman. He renovated and sold several houses before finally purchasing one for himself on the Cane River. He spent many happy hours improving the floor plan, building shelves for his vast collection of books, and constructing a deck that overlooked the water.
Neill was also a passionate photographer, with a true artist’s eye for color and detail.
After retiring from NSU, he expanded his hobby into a business, providing professional headshots and chronicling historic landmarks throughout Natchitoches Parish, as well as weddings and graduations.
Neill influenced many generations of Camerons with his wit, wisdom and kindness. He was loved and is forever missed by his nieces, Donna Ward (Bill) and Linda Holeman (Russell), AnneMarie Burfischer (David); nephew, Paul Cameron (Helen); cousin, Cameron Carpenter; and their families.
Per Neill's wishes, there will be no services.
His family asks that you read a book, call a friend, or donate to Meals on Wheels (or the charity of your choice) in his memory.
