Good morning, Red River Valley!
On Saturday, there are a few light echoes of precipitation north
of the I-20 corridor, but most of the region will remain rain-free
for the next few hours.
Yesterday`s weak boundary remains just south of the I-20 corridor, with low-level clouds and patchy fog observed north of the boundary. Cooler air filtering in from the east will keep the boundary from retreating towards the Red River early this morning.
A weak front may attempt to work its way a little farther south.
Bianca Garcia, meteorologist for The National Weather Service in DFW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.