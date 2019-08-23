COOPER — With a park ranger as a tour guide, Cooper State Park will host a guide to underwater creatures Saturday, called "Dragons and Damsels."
Starting at 9 a.m. at Pelican Point, the ranger will walk with children and families through different flora and fauna available at the state park, identifying which is the dragon and which is the damsel in distress in the invertebrate world.
The park is at 1664 FM 1549 in Cooper, and participants are asked to bring sunscreen and water boots. Registration is not required, and the cost is only a day pass to the state park, $5 for 13 and up and free for 12 and under.
For information, call the state park at 903-395-3100.
