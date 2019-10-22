Baker dies in wreck

Layton Slade Baker, second from the left, spoke at Aikin Elementary School last week. Baker died in a motorcycle accident Sunday morning. 

The Paris Fire Department is selling a Slade Baker memorial T-shirt for $30, available in long sleeve or short sleeve. Proceeds will go to his family.

Sizes range from small to 3XL. From the goal of selling 100 shirts, 352 have been sold, and so far $3,678 has been raised, according to the website.

The shirts will be available for 13 more days. Orders will start shipping Nov. 13. To order, visit https://www.bonfire.com/slade-baker-memorial-tee/

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

