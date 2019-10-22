The Paris Fire Department is selling a Slade Baker memorial T-shirt for $30, available in long sleeve or short sleeve. Proceeds will go to his family.
Sizes range from small to 3XL. From the goal of selling 100 shirts, 352 have been sold, and so far $3,678 has been raised, according to the website.
The shirts will be available for 13 more days. Orders will start shipping Nov. 13. To order, visit https://www.bonfire.com/slade-baker-memorial-tee/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.