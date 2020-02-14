Free concert, hamburgers set at Lifeline Worship Center
Linda and Stacy Musgrove and Treda and Scotty Norwood and therie families will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Lifeline Worship Center, 6780 Lamar Road in Reno.
The youth of the church will serve hamburgers and fired immediately after the free concert. Everyone is invited.
Black History program scheduled at New Birth Baptist Church
New Birth Baptist Church, 2505 W. Campbell St., will hold a Black History Month program, “The Man, The Mission, The Message,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, honoring Bishop Samuel Evans.
Guest speaker is Harold Washington of Palestine Baptist Church of Paris.
County minister’s group to meet at Living Word Baptist Church
The Lamar County Christian Minister’s Association meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Living Word Baptist Church, 50 32nd St. NW.
Lunch is served for $5. The program is “Emergency Services” with special speakers from the Salvation Army.
LCCMA President Michael R. Gentry invites all ministers in the county to attend the meeting. For more information call 254-433-9358
The Rev. Rodney Slaughter is pastor of Living word Baptist Church.
Overcomers COGIC hosts district conference through Sunday
The Greater Paris District Churches of God in Christ will continue its meet 2020 district conference at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Overcomers Church of God in Christ, 909 7th St. NW in Paris.
Special guest will be Bishop Wells, jurisdiction prelate of the Texas Northeast District
Elder Lester Nunley serves as pastor at Overcomers Church of God in Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.