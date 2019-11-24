Timothy Bruce Grant, 58, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Clarksville Nursing Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Timothy, the son of Arthur and Robbie Burns Grant, was born Feb. 9, 1961, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School. Tim enjoyed his work as a security guard. He was also great at house and commercial painting. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending
time outdoors.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include three children; Ashley Rember of Paris, Josh Grant and wife Anna of Greenville, and Eric Garner and wife Krista of Paris; grandchildren, Micah, Noah, Elijah, Adam, Katie, Jacelyn, Levi, Jared and Peyton; two brothers, Donald Grant of Chandler and David Grant and wife, Carole, of Blossom; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Summit Hospice, 3305 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460 or Clarksville Nursing Center, 300 East Baker St., Clarksville, TX 75426.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.