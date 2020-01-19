Good morning, Red River Valley!
In the wake of Saturday's cold front, we've got seasonal temperatures and drier weather. That's a trend that will continue through the early work week before we see rain chances return.
The low last night was forecast at 31, but we should see a quick warm up to around 51 today as the sun gets up in the clear sky. Cool air will prevail as winds come from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear, which will aid in the loss of daytime heating as the low falls to around 30.
Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will see a similar set up - a high of 51 is forecast with a low of 31. Tuesday also should be sunny, but cooler still as the high will get only to around 47.
Wednesday through Friday will see a couple of storm systems move through. There's low rain chances Wednesday as greater rain and isolated storm chances are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. There's good news: No severe weather is expected, the National Weather Service said.
Grab a jacket and go out for a sunny Sunday to enjoy your community! Have a great day!
