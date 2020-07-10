William Donald Mills was born on Feb. 7, 1932, in San Angelo, Texas, the son of Willie Mills and Leona Mae (Williams) Mills. He most recently resided in Bennington, Oklahoma.
William married Binnie Elaine (Neal) Mills on Feb. 25, 1972 in Dallas, Texas, and together they raised four children. He was a devoted father and a soft-spoken man who lived a full and colorful life. William exemplified old fashion grit and perseverance. His unequaled work ethic spanned his lifetime, and his modesty and enduring patience were a model for all to follow. He was most known for his generosity and loving heart.
At the age of 17, William left home to join the US Marine Corps in 1949. He served with the 1st Marine Division in the Korean War where he fought in the Battle for Seoul and then supported Operation Chromite, the amphibious invasion of Inchon. After the Inchon landing, he marched northward through rugged mountain passes to the Changjin (Chosin) Reservoir where he and fellow Marines endured the worst of combat while facing bitter winter temperatures that plunged to -30° below zero. Marines at the Chosin Reservoir were surrounded by an overwhelming Chinese aggressor Army that outnumbered them 10 to 1 in strength. Situated on a hillside to the west of the Chosin Reservoir at Yudami-ni, William exhibited an intrepid spirit as he fearlessly defended his unit’s perimeter against a continuous onslaught of Chinese soldiers who attempted to overrun his position in a foxhole. He unselfishly exposed himself in plain sight of enemy fire by running foxhole-to-foxhole while hurling hand-grenades to secure a defensive line. Through the frigid night and into the dawn, he fought valiantly to repel the raiding waves of Chinese while suffering frostbite to his feet. The result of his heroic actions were instrumental to a larger successful evacuation that saved the lives of 14,000 Korean refugees fleeing a communist takeover. For their indomitable courage and esprit de corps, all Marines who fought at the Reservoir are known as the “Frozen Chosen”.
After the War, William returned home to Texas where he held a variety of jobs over the next decade. These included Land Surveyor for an oil company, Electrician, Welder, and Telegraph Operator for the Santa Fe Railway. During this time, he attended Texas Christian University (TCU).
In 1963, William began work as an Electrical Engineer in Grand Prairie, Texas, at Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV). He held this job for 47 years while helping the company transition seamlessly through multiple acquisitions to its current corporate name, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. As an engineer, he worked on the numerous technology development and test programs in support of national security. A few of these included the Vought F-8 Crusader fighter jet; the XC-142A vertical / short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) aircraft; the Supersonic Low-Altitude Missile (SLAM); the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) weapons program that served as a defensive countermeasure to destroy space-based capabilities including nuclear weapons threats from adversarial nations; the SCOUT Rocket Launch Vehicle which supported NASA and a wide range of scientific research communities; and the US Army Tactical Missile System (ATacMS) which is a surface-to-surface missile system capable of striking targets well beyond the range of conventional Army cannons, rockets, and other munitions.
Separate from his professional life, William had other interests. He coached youth league baseball and football teams. To raise his family in Texas, he built a noteworthy rock house and the sturdiest of bridges using railroad trestles so the home could be accessed.
Following his retirement from Lockheed Martin, William’s focus shifted to establishing a family operated Angus cattle ranch in Southeast Oklahoma. He loved being outdoors, driving tractors, working around the ranch, and spending time with family and friends. His final legacy was planting a 90 acre pecan orchard on the banks of the Muddy Boggy River.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Mills; his eldest son, William Donald Mills II, of Texas; and youngest son, Daniel Stihlman Mills and wife, Shawna, of Soper, Oklahoma; his eldest daughter, Melissa Leigh Mabardy and husband, US Army LTC Mitchell Mabardy, of Ft Leavenworth Kansas; and youngest daughter, Ashley Jill Mills and husband, Zach Mills, of Burleson, Texas; his brother, Gary Wayne Mills, of Ft Worth, Texas; his sister, Verla Allison, of McGregor, Texas; and in total 12 grandchildren, Stihl, Paris, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Christian, Barrett, Leah, Matthew, Emma, Abigail, Sarah and Mitchell; along with many other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by a sister, Earlene (Mills) Lewis.
