Paris City Council has temporarily increased the salary of interim city manager and finance director Gene Anderson $2,500 a month for his added responsibilities.
Mayor pro tem Paula Portugal and councilors Renae Stone, Linda Knox and Clayton Pilgrim took the action with Mayor Steve Clifford, Derrick Harris and Billy Trenado absent from Monday night’s meeting.
The increase, to be added to Anderson’s $9,000 monthly salary as finance director, is retro-active to Aug. 19 when former city manager John Godwin resigned under fire and the council appointed Anderson interim manager.
That increase will bump Anderson’s hourly pay from $51.92 to $66.35.
“We are doing this to compensate him for two full-time jobs,” Portugal said of the salary increase.
The search for a new city manager is underway as Portugal signed a $24,500 contract with manager search firm Baker Tilly, approved earlier in the meeting as a consent agenda item. Councilors selected the firm Aug. 30 at a special meeting.
“Now that the contract is signed, we expect council members and staff to meet soon with a Baker Tilly representative,” Anderson said, explaining the first step in the recruitment process is to formulate a profile of what the city is looking for in its next manager.
At the Aug. 30 meeting, Baker Tilly consultant Chuck Rohre said the average search takes from three to four months.
After collecting profile information, Rohre said the company will then distribute information to candidates through both the firm’s tracking system of more than 40,000 resumes and by advertising the position before narrowing the search to 10 or 12 candidates. The council will then narrow the search further and interview three to five finalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.