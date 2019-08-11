MONDAY
Stone Middle School: 3:30 to 5 p.m., schedules handed out to students in sixth through eighth grade, find classrooms amd meet teachers.
All Prairiland Independent School District campuses: 5 to 7 p.m., Open House and Meet the Teacher Night.
TUESDAY
Higgins, Everett and Parker Elementary and Bailey Intermediate: 4 to 6 p.m., students can meet teachers and drop off school supplies.
