Good morning, Red River Valley!
If you're ready for a small break in daily high temperatures, you'll enjoy today's high of just 91 degrees. That's thanks to a low pressure system building off to the west that will help swing winds around to a bit more drier continental air versus that humid stuff we get from the Gulf.
Today will be mostly sunny with winds from the south 5 to 10 mph to start the day, but switching to south southeast by later today. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 74.
The break won't last long as Thursday is expected to warm back up to 94 degrees with a heat index value close to 99 - very similar to Tuesday's conditions. Friday introduces this week's only chances for rain, at about 20% for now.
Take a moment today to bow your head in remembrance of the American lives lost 18 years ago, then cement this day as your best Wednesday yet.
