Paris Community Choir director Alaina Downing has announced the choir’s spring concert, originally set for sometime in May, has been postponed indefinitely.
“We began rehearsals earlier this year, but we suspended them in the first week of March, when the community as a whole began taking the pandemic more seriously,” Downing said. “By the time we are finally through this thing, the spring concert will probably not be deemed ‘Spring’ at all.”
Downing said she held a few rehearsals via Facebook, going over passages in the music and answering questions from the choir members, but a weak internet connection and ongoing fears of not staying home forced the decision to suspend rehearsals for the time being.
“I do still post videos frequently with musical tips and vocal technique to encourage the choir to continue to study on their own,” she added. “This concert is very important to them and they were extremely excited to have the opportunity to sing some of musical theater’s most difficult and unusual music. We will return! Oh yes, we will return.”
PCC is sponsored by Paris Community Theatre. The choir stages two concerts a year, one in the spring and one during the Christmas season.
