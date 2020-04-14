For the first time in several years, Honey Grove ISD was unable to send backpacks of food home with students. That’s because supplies have run short, Superintendent Todd Morrison reported.
“We have just exhausted our supplies for the most part, and we are trying to regroup that,” Morrison said during Monday evening’s school board meeting, adding the lack of foodstuffs was primarily due to a Sam’s Club supply chain disruption.
“We just didn’t have the supplies to send home. Sam’s has been the one we’ve been getting the supplies from for the backpack program, and they’ve been a little bit slow shipping right now with everything that’s going on,” the superintendent said, adding the school district will be able to send the backpacks home this week. “And so, we’ll be able to ship out this week in regards to the backpack program to be able to give them a little extra food than what they are getting from the lunch program.”
Honey Grove ISD is still serving cafeteria meals every day for students from 9 to 11 a.m. The method of delivery has changed so that there is no physical contact between the cafeteria workers and those receiving meals.
“We started off really safe, but now we’re at, you know, an ultimate safe level. Our cafeteria workers are wearing masks and gloves just like the CDC has now recommended with masks. And right now, there is no hand-to-hand interaction,” Morrison said. “Basically what they’re doing is parents will come up, pop their trunks, and the cafeteria workers are putting the food inside the trunks. You know, and that’s trying to give them no contact or anything.”
The school food distribution programs have evolved since they were started at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Originally, kids were required to be in the vehicle in order for a family to pick up food. Now, families can not only pick up for themselves, but they can pick up for other families as well.
“And so you have an opportunity to, you know, get several lunches in one vehicle now, so our lines have decreased for the most part. The number of families picking up has increased. That’s not going down any, and I don’t think that’s going to go down any this whole time,” he said. “Right now, we’re feeding — when we first started this, you remember last month, we’re looking right at 100. Now we’re about 140 to 160 on a daily basis that we’re feeding right now.”
In other business, high school Principal Tammy Mariani expressed some concern that she has regarding digital education.
“Progress reports will be mailed out Wednesday of this week. And anybody who is not doing well, hopefully that will help wake some parents up that this is real, and they are doing work and we expect kids to do their part. And I think that’s a little bit of what’s been going on in this fantasy land with parents. They think that school’s out. No, school is not out, and yes, we still have work to do,” she said.
Additionally, the board voted to postpone the school board election from May 2 to Nov. 3.
