A fourth Covid-19 related death associated with the outbreak at Paris Healthcare Center has been reported, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
An additional four cases were also reported, bringing the county's total count to 89, health district director Gina Prestridge said. The cases include a 26-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man and an 86-year-old man.
Seven cases are travel related, and 82 are community spread, Prestridge said. Six cases have recovered.
Cases include ages:
- 10-19: 2 male, 1 female
- 20-29: 1 male, 7 females
- 30-39: 4 males, 3 females
- 40-49: 1 male, 6 females
- 50-59: 5 males, 10 females
- 60-69: 13 males, 12 females
- 70-79: 3 males, 10 females
- 80 plus: 6 males, 5 female
