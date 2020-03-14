This evening, Chisum ISD Superintendent Tommy Chalaire sent out an email informing students, parents and staff that though the school will be closed an extra week, the district will still have student meals available.
"Any student 18 years or younger, regardless of their district residence, may receive a free breakfast and lunch while school is out," he said. "Meals will be packed for pick up so they can be consumed in the home."
Yesterday, the Clarksville superintendent, Kermit Ward, made the same announcement.
Chisum's meal pick-up schedule will be Tuesday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at Chisum Elementary School, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the same dates at Roxton City Hall.
For any questions, the 903-669-8497 or warmstrong@chisumisd.org.
