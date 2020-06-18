Paris police arrested Kaderek Glenn Harris on a parole violation warrant in the 1800 block of Fairfax at 10:44 a.m. on Wednesday. He was booked and transferred to the Lamar County Jail. No bond had been set this morning and he remained behind bars.
John Michael McKenney, 32, of Cooper, Texas, was arrested at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant at 3:35 p.m., Wednesday. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained early today. No bond had been set in the case.
Calls for service: Officers responded to 104 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday.
