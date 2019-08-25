Joyce Marie Barnes, 74, of Paris, died at 4:32 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with Edward Morgan officiating. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Joyce was born on Dec. 31, 1944, in Paris to Albert and Myrtle Carson Morgan.
She graduated from Paris High School and was a caregiver prior to her retirement. Mrs. Barnes was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include her three children, Greg Barnes, of Paris, Pam Frazer and husband, Derrick, of Royse City and Scott Barnes and wife, Laynee, of Arlington; six grandchildren, Greg Barnes, Dezmond Barnes, Junior Frazer, Kristen Frazer, Jeffery Barnes and Ryan Barnes; five great-grandchildren; and a special cousin, Ginger Bosarge, of Kilgore.
Online condolences may be made to the Barnes family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
