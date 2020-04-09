Good morning, Red River Valley! 

After a 90-degree-plus day Wednesday, it's going to be quite a bit cooler today — about 20 degrees cooler. The high today is forecast at 71 degrees as clouds increase in the sky in response to a cold front sagging into the area. Winds will come from the east northeast between 10 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy as the low falls to around 48. Winds won't change speed much as they shift to come from the north northeast. 

Look for a sunny Friday with a high of about 67, followed by the potential for severe weather Saturday. Currently, models show most of the severe weather will strike central and southern Texas, but models a few days out are likely to change as the day draws near. Remember to be weather aware!

Enjoy your Thursday!

Storm Potential Saturday.jpg
A setup favorable for some strong to severe storms should take shape over the weekend, mainly Saturday and Saturday night. many uncertainties still exist with this weekend's forecast, so stay tuned for updates over the next couple of days.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

