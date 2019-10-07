It was a perfect Saturday night at Drake’s Party Barn as the sun sank low and crickets began chirping gently in the background. Attendees at Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Banquet were full from the catering and happily content after Stacy Musgrove’s performance. As Neal McCoy took the stage, he flashed a smile at the crowd.
“How y’all doin’ tonight?” he drawled over the sound of applause.
It was McCoy’s third time performing at the banquet — the association’s largest fundraiser of the year, concert coordinator Johnny Williams said. The fundraiser sold over 700 tickets this year, a new record high, he said.
“This might be the biggest year yet,” Williams said. “There’s a ton of people here.”
While the organization did not have a set fundraising goal in mind, the association “just depends on the generosity of the community,” Williams said. In its first two years, the event raised about $30,000 each year, Williams said. This year, organizers wanted to raise $50,000, and based on attendance they managed to do so, he said.
“They buy the tickets, they come, we feed ’em, and we ask them to get in their pocketbooks and they support our organization,” he said, chuckling.
The evening included a live and silent auction, with various items available including a massive deer stand; two suite tickets to a Billy Joel concert; VIP tickets to the Alliance Airport air show; rifles, pocket knives and a custom guitar.
“We’re going to do everything we can do to raise money for our organization,” Williams said. “It’s going to be great. Each year has been better than the year before.”
Hole in the Wall of Paris catered hamburgers with beans provided by Scholl Bros. Barbecue. Beer and wine was handled by Buffalo Joe’s, and soft drinks were also available, including iced tea from Chicken Express.
McCoy, a native Texan, has 10 studio albums to his credit and has released 34 country singles, including 1992’s “Where Forever Begins,” back-to-back number one singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” in 1993 and “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,” released in 2005.
Attendees Glen and Tena Prim have attended the benefit for three years, they said. Tena loves Neal McCoy and attends his concerts whenever she has the chance, she said. The couple enjoys hearing his music and supporting a great cause.
“We enjoy the atmosphere to get out, and the air and to enjoy a good concert — all the good music,” Glen said.
Tena pointed to her Neal McCoy shirt that McCoy had signed, and said she goes to his concerts whenever she has the chance.
“He’s my boyfriend,” she joked to her husband.
Other attendees like Sarah Miller were at the fundraiser for the first time. Miller said she was enjoying the festive atmosphere.
“Everything looks great, there’s an amazing crowd,” she said. “Stacy has performed at benefits I’ve been apart of before, he always does a great job and is always giving back to the community. It’s for a great cause, supporting the community and it’s just a great time.”
Aside from fundraising efforts, the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial organization set a goal to finish the groundwork for the final phase of their project — phase four — before winter sets in, Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.