CLARKSVILLE — Get your cowboy boots and stirrups ready — the annual Red River County Fair is coming to town.
The fair will kick off Wednesday and run through Sept. 21. It will be located along Highway 82 East, at 1159 Fairground Road.
Check-in for the annual event is Tuesday, with exhibit building and horticulture check-in lasting from 1 to 6 p.m.
The fair begins Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., when the exhibit building is judged. Agriculture exhibits will run from 1 to 6 p.m.
The Red River County Fair Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m.Wednesday as well.
Also on Wednesday is check-in for commercial heifers and beef, ag mechanics, goats and lambs and rabbits.
On Thursday, the fair begins at 9 a.m. with agriculture exhibits and the commercial heifers and beef show. At 10 a.m. is the the ag mechanic judging. The ag exhibit building opens at 1 p.m., with the goat show and sheep show at 6 p.m., and musical entertainment at 7 p.m.
On Friday, the festivities begin at 8 a.m., with the swine show. Friday will also include the silent auction at 9 a.m. Music entertainment begins at 7 p.m. and the youth dummy roping contest starts at 7:30.
On Saturday, the day begins at 6 a.m., with the release of non-sale swine. The exhibit buildings open at 9 a.m. premium payout will run from 2 to 3 p.m. The kiddie livestock class also begins at 3 p.m. At 6 p.m., the silent auction for ag mechanics ends and the market livestock premium sale begins. Music will begin at 7 p.m.
The fair concludes Sunday with check-out and tear-down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.