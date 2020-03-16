Billy O’dell Kee, 90 of Paris, left for his eternal home on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Paris Chalet.
Funeral services have been set for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Paris Church of God, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Billy was born on Aug. 19, 1929, in Paris and was the son of W.L. Kee and Dorothy Langston Kee. He was a faithful member of Paris Church of God. He married Margaret Tucker on Dec. 10, 1949 in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Billy was a man of many hats. There was not a lot this Godly man did not accomplish. He never met a stranger and always left a lasting impression on everyone he had an encounter with. Billy served in the United States Army and he was known for being the coin man. He enjoyed his daily meetings with his coffee buddies. He enjoyed spreading the word of God no matter where he went.
He is survived by one brother, Fred Kee, of Paris; daughter, Janell Kee Moore and husband, Kevin, of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Angela McKnight, of Palestine, Teresa Pence and husband, Jason, of Gilmer, Brandy Heinrichs, of Fort Gibson, Darrell Heinrichs and wife, Mary, of Stillwell, Oklahoma; 12 great-grandchildren, Jessica Thrasher and husband, Andrew, Jerrica Fernandez and husband, Jonathan, Jay McKnight, Taylor Joplin and husband, Blake, Dylon Jackson, Justice Heinrichs, Rayne Heinrichs, Kaleb Shaffer, Kylie, Kyler, Grace and Paysleigh Heinrichs; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many unidentified nieces.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Odell Kee; his loving wife, Margaret Tucker Kee; his parents; two brothers, Jack Kee and Edward Kee.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Crutchfield, Toby Yoder, Steve Martin, Mike Veihe, Mike Head, Ronnie Bolton, Pete Farmer and Lyle Edward. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Holiday, Ken Brown, Dr. Sutton Mack Basden and his precious coffee buddies.
The family would like to thank Platinum Hospice and their nurses for their wonderful care of Billy.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kee family at fry-gibbs.com.
