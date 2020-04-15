Helen Maxine McCool passed peacefully in her sleep shortly before noon on Monday, April 13, 2020, while residing at Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, Iowa.
Helen was devoted to her family.
She made it a habit to attend any and all of the activities in which her children and grandchildren participated. It was nothing for her to climb into her car and travel many miles for these activities. This devotion not only applied to her children and grandchildren but nieces and nephews as well.
She was born in Atlas, Texas but she and her husband, Grady, moved from there to Lefors, Texas in the early 1950’s. When Grady was transferred from Lefors they moved to Oakland, Iowa where she lived until he was transferred once again to Clifton, Kansas. Helen lived in Clifton until she decided to move to Oilton, Oklahoma where she lived until returning to Oakland.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Grady; mother, Katie Self Shew; father, Herbert Shew; sisters, Mayna Anthony and Mae Joy Chase; brothers, Billy Shew, James Shew and Recil Shew.
She is survived by her children, Anthony McCool and wife, Melanie, of Cushing, Oklahoma, Don and wife, Mary, of Sun City, Arizona and Nita and husband, Frank, of Oakland, Iowa; grandchildren, Bryan McCool and wife, Hayley, Damon McCool, Timothy McCool, Jake Havick, Megan Beggarly and husband, Aaron and Kerri Nelson and husband, Casey; great-grandchildren, Case, Mia, Rylan, Brekyn, Cole.
A private family visitation will be on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Bright Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. Private graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, in Paris, Texas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Paris, Texas once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
