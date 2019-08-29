Good morning, Red River Valley!
While another high pressure system builds off to our west, bringing with a return to near 100-degree heat index values, the Red River Valley will remain slightly cooler than the start of this week. Daily heating will fuel storm chances, though they remain relatively low at 30% each day through Saturday.
The forecast is calling for scattered storms between 1 and 4 p.m. today. Otherwise, it'll be partly sunny with a high near 90. The overnight low will dip to 73 before returning to 90 for Friday's high. Looking toward the weekend, the forecast calls for similar conditions to today.
Go ahead and enjoy your Thursday!
