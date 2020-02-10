Those interested in natural resource conservation are invited to attend a working group meeting of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Lamar Soil and Water Conservation District at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Building B at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St.
The meeting’s purpose is to collect input from farmers, ranchers, federal, state and local agencies as well as agricultural leaders, businesses and others interested in natural resources conservation, according to Steve R. Smith, resource team leader with the Paris field office of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Input will be used to prioritize county resource concerns that are eligible to be addressed through 2014 Farm Bill conservation practices, and to assist in establishing ranking criteria for county-based funding.
“Through meetings like the local Local Working Group, stakeholders have an opportunity to help local conservation leaders prioritize and set natural resource concerns in their counties,” Smith said in a letter.
One continuing education credit unit on pesticide application and labels will be provided by the Lamar County Extension Agent, Smith said.
