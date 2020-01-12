The Reno City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a replat of Wellington Point when it meets for its regular monthly meeting, Monday at 6 p.m. at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
Also on the agenda, the council will consider changes to intersections between Pine Mill Road and Anderson Road and Mt. Olive Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.