Happy New Year, Red River Valley!
We're going to start 2020 with some weak high pressure over North and Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service. Clear skies and a light southerly breeze overnight gave us a starting daytime temperature that's just above freezing. That, coupled with increasing afternoon rain chances, will work to keep today's high a few degrees below normal at around 53.
Rain chances really pick up tonight, up to 50%, as an upper level low makes a run through the region. Given the lack of atmospheric instability, thunderstorm chances remain rather low, the National Weather Service says. That also means no severe weather is expected.
The low tonight will be quite a bit warmer than last night, falling only to about 44, as south winds continue to blow 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20.
Rain chances diminish a bit for Thursday to 40% for showers and thunderstorms mainly before noon. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 62, thanks to continued south winds 10 to 15 mph.
The clouds will stick around for Thursday night, insulating us and keeping the low around 42. The rest of the week will feature partly sunny to sunny skies with temperatures hanging around that 60 degree mark.
Today is the first day of a new decade. Make it memorable! Happy New Year!
