Letishia Diane Draughon , 39, of Arthur City, passed away on Sunday Oct. 13, 2019, in Garland. Fry & Gibbs funeral home will conduct a memorial service at 2 p.m on Friday, Oct. 18, at Chicota Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating.
Letishia was born on May 25, 1980, in Dallas, a daughter of Robert Wayne Draughon and Diane Hall Shubert.
She graduated from South Garland High School and worked as a dental assistant.
She is survived by her mother, Diane Shubert; father, Robert Draughon and wife, Kelly; son, Zachary Ryan Fitzpatrick; brother, Chris Draughon and wife, Bonni, their children Cooper and Blake; brother, Preston Williams; sister, Autumn Williams; grandparents, Claude W. Hall and wife, Pearl; and is also survived by many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Betty Draughon.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
