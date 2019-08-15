Daniel M. Roberts, 53, of Paris, is suspected of brutally assaulting a 78-year-old woman in a Clarksville Street home Wednesday morning.
Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley identified Roberts as the suspect late Wednesday afternoon after Roberts and the victim were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
Hundley said the woman suffered “significant injuries” including stab wounds, a broken leg and a skull fracture. She’s been admitted to the local hospital. Roberts was shot in the leg by the woman as she tried to fight him off, the chief said.
“From the crime scene, it is apparent that the victim fought the suspect,” Hundley said. “The suspect was arrested after jumping from a window at the residence and chased down. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released to arresting officers. He is currently being held in the city jail.”
Paris police responded to the reported home invasion at 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Clarksville Street. Roberts was allegedly still in the residence when officers arrived, police said.
Due to investigation needs and further medical testing, no mug shot is currently available, the police chief said.
“Felony charges will include burglary for the time being, and other charges will be filed as the investigation continues,” Hundley said.
