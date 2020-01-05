Frank Martin Holmes, 73, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Colorado Springs.
Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Providence Cemetery with Nolan Butler officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m.
Frank was born on May 12, 1946, in Paris, a son of Martin and Caron Shannon Holmes.
He graduated from Powderly High School in 1964. He married Sandra Graugnard on Jan. 10, 1984, in Houston. He served in the Texas National Guard and was a security guard for Igloo Products in Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Caron Holmes.
Frank is survived by his wife, Sandra Holmes; three children, Julie Scoville and husband, Harry, their children, Peyton and Brady; Clinton Holmes, Erik Holmes and partner, Julie, their children, Erik Jr. and Amanda; step-son, Jeff Letts and wife, Vonnie; sister, Leann Ballard and husband, Freddy; brother, Lyndon Holmes and wife, Mary Lou; numerous nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Sherlock.
