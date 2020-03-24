Paris ISD’s Food and Nutrition Department last week served 3,872 meals, including 1,936 breakfast meals and 1,936 lunch meals. Due to the overwhelming need in the community, the school district has decided to add four stops to its “grab and go” food delivery service.
The schedule now includes:
Justiss Elementary: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Curbside service)
Givens Elementary: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Route 1
George Wright Homes: 11 to 11:30 a.m. (Curbside service from school bus)
Sherman Court: 11:40 a.m. to noon (Curbside service from school bus)
Jackson Court: 12:10 to 12:30 p.m. (Curbside service from school bus)
Route 2
Boys & Girls Club: 11 to 11:20 a.m.
First Methodist Church (Splash Pad): 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
Wade Park: noon to 12:20 p.m.
Route 3
13th & Margaret: 11 to 11:20 a.m.
Spanish Oak Apartments: 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
