Rep. Gary VanDeaver tackled everything from STAAR testing to property taxes at his town hall event Monday night, recapping the 86th legislative session and hearing constituents’ thoughts on ongoing issues.
VanDeaver also said his team is thinking ahead and preparing for the next session.
“Even though it’s early, we are beginning to put together our legislative package for the 87th and think about where we’re going to go, what we need to do, what we didn’t get across the finish line in the 86th,” he said.
According to VanDeaver, priorities in the 86th session included school finance reform, which was previously dubbed “awful but lawful” in the House; adoption of a balanced state budget; school safety and mental health, and property tax reform, a point of contention for many constituents. VanDeaver also joked that he had his first veto in the 86th session, which “stung a little bit,” he admitted, chuckling.
A hot topic for many constituents at the town hall was property tax reform, which VanDeaver called a “two-edged sword.”
“I don’t think any of us really enjoy paying property taxes, but we realize that is the chosen method of funding in Texas. We do not have income tax, nor do we want to have income tax,” he said.
VanDeaver also said it is difficult for the state to regulate property taxes due to their origins with local entities.
“It’s always difficult for the state to regulate something that we really don’t control, and that’s really what we’re doing when it comes to property tax, because we really don’t have a state property tax. It’s unconstitutional,” he said. “So we’re trying to regulate something the city, the county, the school district — hospitals and a few other entities — they are the ones who impose that tax.”
In addition to property tax reform, VanDeaver gave updates on school safety measures and teacher retirement. When it comes to school safety and mental health resources, VanDeaver emphasized the delicate balance lawmakers and school staff must strike: they don’t want to create a prison, but they want to protect children while maintaining the district’s independence to do what works best for them, he said.
“I was convinced that one thing we didn’t need to do was go into session and write a prescription saying, ‘every school needs to do this,’ because every school is different,” he said. “My goal going into session was give the local school districts the money they need to make the changes they need to secure their school in the best way they know how.”
Regarding teacher retirement, VanDeaver announced the state had balanced the retirement fund and created a “13th check” with a total of $589 million for teacher retirement, better serving those dependent on those funds, he said.
STAAR testing was also a lengthy discussion where everyone, including VanDeaver, agreed it wasn’t fulfilling its original purpose. However, as VanDeaver and several audience members pointed out, the state needs a replacement to ensure funding meets its goals in local schools.
