Wanda Lou Rogers Vickers, age 87, passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1932. in Maud, Texas, to George and Esta Rogers.
She married the love of her life, Billy Joe Vickers on Aug. 22, 1952. Billy Joe preceded her in death in July of 2002.
Wanda loved going to church, and accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age. She was a life-long member of Talco Church of Christ, serving in many areas until her health prevented her from being active. She never failed to share a smile and her faith with everyone. What a wonderful Christian woman.
She was a great coach’s wife for many years. Wanda and Billy Joe had two very special friends that they introduced, to each other, and later married, Mr. and Mrs. Stubbifield, they have always been great friends of the family for many years.
She worked as a Talco School Secretary for five years. The Good Lord then brought them a bundle of joy, Tina Paulette, in Aug. of 1961. After several years, Wanda went back to work at the Talco State Bank where she worked until Dec. of 1989, when she retired to keep her grandson, Destry Joe. Then along came Chris in 1990. He turned everyone’s world upside down.
She loved her grandkids and their friends and they loved her. She enjoyed going to all of their sporting events and watching them play ball. Then came the great-grandkids, Dylan, Dalton, Dax and Autumn. If you thought she loved the grandkids, her great-grandkids were even more “grand”. Most of all she loved their visits, showing everyone their pictures and talking about them to anyone that would listen.
She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Tina and Randy Nolen, from Talco, Texas; grandchildren, Destry and Debra Nolen, from Bogata, Texas, Christopher Nolen, from Talco, Texas; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Dylan Lovett and Dax and Autumn Nolen; sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Johnny Lilley; sisters, Annette Jones, Becky Blackburn and Brenda Russell; two half-sisters; and one half-brother; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Joe Vickers; sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Troy Lewis; two brothers; one sister; one half-brother; and two half-sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Talco Church of Christ, with visitation being held one hour before the service at the church. Services are under the direction of Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, Texas.
Wanda’s family would like to thank Heritage House in Paris for all their kindness and support; especially the nurses and aides on Wanda’s hall. They would also like to thank Platinum Hospice for their attention to all the details for her. The family wants to extend a special thank you to Jana Sanders, Janice Woods, Lesa Thomas, Capressa Lipscomb and Marshique Williams.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Talco Church of Christ, the Rivercrest Library and the Talco City Cemetery.
Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.