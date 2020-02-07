JC (James C.) Ford, formerly of Paris, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 90, in Round Rock, Texas.
A graveside burial service will be held at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, in Paris, Texas, on Feb. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m.
JC was born on Oct. 12, 1929 in Post Oak, Texas, in Lamar County. He was the son of Bill Ford and Eva Pratt Ford.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving our country from 1951 to 1953 in the United States Army and continued his service in the Army Reserves until 1956.
He married Glenna Turner on Nov. 4, 1950, in Powderly, Texas. They were the loving parents of two sons, Mike and Pat; and a daughter, Teri.
After 38 years of faithful service, JC retired from his work in 1991 as a machinist at Westinghouse/Phillips Lighting in Paris, Texas. He enjoyed many fulfilling retirement years as the outdoorsman that he was, fishing and hunting and doing anything that would keep him outdoors. It meant so much to JC that he could live on the land where he moved with his family as a young boy. He carried on the family traditions of raising cattle, gardening and harvesting the many pecan trees each fall. In addition to those activities, JC could be found each weekend at area flea markets and gun shows sharing tall tales with his many friends and always looking for the best deal.
At First Baptist Church in Paris, Texas, JC served as the Sunday School Secretary for many decades. JC shared his love of food and cooking by serving his church for 50 years with meals on youth mission trips, banquets and weeknight suppers. The men’s annual Wild Game Banquet was always his favorite day of the year.
Preceding JC in death were his parents; brother, Hollis Ford; and sister, Sarah Jo Tidwell.
JC is survived by Glenna, his wife of 69 years; sons, Mike (Hugo) Ford, of Kingsville, Texas and Pat Ford, of Leander, Texas; daughter, Teri Burchfield, of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law, Betty Ford; granddaughters, Kami Schlossnagle, Micaelan Davis, Amber Anderson, Mallory Dollerson and Cassidy Ford; 10 great-grandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew.
You may share a memory in our online guestbook at RamseyFuneral.com.
